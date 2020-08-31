COURT Timothy J. O’Brien, 56, of Schenectady, pleaded Aug. 20 to the charge of making a terroristic threat. The arrest took place in Wilton on Nov. 29, 2019. Sentencing Sept. 30. Dennis M. Little, 63, of Malta, pleaded Aug. 20 to felony aggravated DWI. The arrest took place in Malta on March 11. Sentencing Oct. 21. POLICE Jordan Guljas, 29, of Gansevoort, was charged Aug. 18 in Saratoga Springs with criminal possession of a weapon, and second degree assault – both felonies, and the misdemeanors: criminal obstruction of breathing, and unlawful imprisonment. Scott Moore, 54, of Amsterdam, was charged Aug.…