COURT Timothy J. O’Brien, 56, of Schenectady, pleaded Aug. 20 to the charge of making a terroristic threat. The arrest took place in Wilton on Nov. 29, 2019. Sentencing Sept. 30. Dennis M. Little, 63, of Malta, pleaded Aug. 20 to felony aggravated DWI. The arrest took place in Malta on March 11. Sentencing Oct. 21. POLICE Jordan Guljas, 29, of Gansevoort, was charged Aug. 18 in Saratoga Springs with criminal possession of a weapon, and second degree assault – both felonies, and the misdemeanors: criminal obstruction of breathing, and unlawful imprisonment. Scott Moore, 54, of Amsterdam, was charged Aug.…
BALLSTON SPA 10 Sycamore St., $340,000. Theodora Jacques sold property to Sheila Edgar. 92 Lancaster Court, $375,037. Bordeau Builders Inc. sold property to Susan Felthousen. 88 Lancaster Court, $378,470. Bordeau Builders Inc. sold property to Randy Metevier. Scotchbush Rd., $62,900. CMH Homes Inc. sold property to Jenny and Scott Crawford. 135 Goode St., $255,013. Vernon and Karen Beachy sold property to Benjamin and Amanda Bowman. 16 Jacob St., $250,000. Ryan and Mary Travis sold property to Jacob Street PCW LLC. 20 Forest Rd., $252,000. Marcia Grodick (as Trustee) sold property to Dominica Giunta and Vincent Smeaton. 0 Middle Line Rd.,…